Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Rises By 586.0%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 586.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SGAPY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 25,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,624. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. Singapore Telecommunications has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $20.99.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

About Singapore Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.