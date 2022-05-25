Short Interest in Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Declines By 99.7%

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the April 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spine Injury Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 61,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,836. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. Spine Injury Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
