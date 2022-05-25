Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Decreases By 84.2%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. SQI Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. It also offers TOR-dx, a lung test, which enables the surgeon to assess the health of the donor's lung; and a COVID-19 at-home antibody test kit; the RALI-Dx, a COVID-19 severity triage lab test; and RALI-fast, a COVID-19 severity triage POC test.

