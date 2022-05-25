Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Decreases By 84.2%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. SQI Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
About SQI Diagnostics (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQI Diagnostics (SQIDF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.