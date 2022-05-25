Short Interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Decreases By 84.3%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the April 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MSC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.39. Studio City International has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 286.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,936,918 shares during the quarter. Studio City International comprises 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

