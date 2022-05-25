Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Declines By 93.8%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Taisei stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Taisei has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $9.00.
