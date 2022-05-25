Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Declines By 93.8%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Taisei stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Taisei has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Get Taisei alerts:

About Taisei (Get Rating)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.