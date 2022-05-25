Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Rises By 472.3%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,118,500 shares, a growth of 472.3% from the April 30th total of 544,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

OTCMKTS TNEYF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,271. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.