Short Interest in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Expands By 825.0%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 825.0% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 106.7% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,339,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 691,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $882,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 152.3% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 69,135 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 106.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.88 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,691. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

