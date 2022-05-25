Short Interest in The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Drops By 81.2%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the April 30th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BDVSY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

Separately, Investec raised shares of The Bidvest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It is involved in the online motor retailing and vehicle auctioneering activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement/change, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacturing, distribution, and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

