Short Interest in Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Rises By 756.3%

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 756.3% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS TGDLF remained flat at $$1.74 on Wednesday. 35,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,092. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

About Tongdao Liepin Group

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, a video-based talent platform that allows job descriptions of business users and self-introductions of individual users in short video format; Xunhou, a staffing platform, which provides staffing SaaS solutions, such as human resource outsourcing, recruitment outsourcing, personnel agency, and campus recruitment; Lebanban, a training and assessment platform that offers employee learning and development solutions comprising training courses and employee performance evaluation; and Wenjuanxing, a survey SaaS platform, which provides data collection, storage, and analysis, as well as offers Liepin Campus, a campus recruitment solution, including online/offline campus presentation, employer branding, etc.

