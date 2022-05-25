Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Grows By 3,200.0%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TSYHY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 21,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,445. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $22.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

TravelSky Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.