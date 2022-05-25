Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Grows By 3,200.0%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TSYHY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 21,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,445. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $22.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
