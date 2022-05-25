Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Rises By 2,800.0%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPRKY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($22.71) to GBX 1,600 ($20.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,600.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.3217 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 29.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.