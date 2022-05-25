Short Interest in Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Increases By 6,213.2%

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,600 shares, an increase of 6,213.2% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,704,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UBQU remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 20,692,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,308,492. Ubiquitech Software has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Ubiquitech Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

