Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Grows By 3,150.0%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 3,150.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($47.87) to €36.00 ($38.30) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Umicore from €32.00 ($34.04) to €34.00 ($36.17) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Umicore from €44.00 ($46.81) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Umicore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. 67,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,387. Umicore has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0915 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

