Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Drops By 85.1%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the April 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $104,709,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,489,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,989,000 after buying an additional 914,169 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 1,764.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 446,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,923,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,875,000 after purchasing an additional 230,209 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,460,000 after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares during the period.

