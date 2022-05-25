Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Grows By 984.6%

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 984.6% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.05. 5,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,341. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

