Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Grows By 903.8%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 903.8% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of IHD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,725. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

