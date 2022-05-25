Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Increases By 2,083.3%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 2,083.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMLLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 157,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.28. Wealth Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

