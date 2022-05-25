Short Interest in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Expands By 62,950.0%

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, an increase of 62,950.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Williams Rowland Acquisition by 61.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,022,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 768,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,853,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,517,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,468,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRAC stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

