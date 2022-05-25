Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Drops By 92.5%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIYGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMIY traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. 697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $37.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7304 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.

About Wilmar International (Get Rating)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

