Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Drops By 92.5%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMIY traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.11. 697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Wilmar International has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $37.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7304 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

