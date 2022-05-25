Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Increases By 3,500.0%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of YAMCY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. 29,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,392. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. Yamaha has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $69.46.

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

