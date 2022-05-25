Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($175.53) to €155.00 ($164.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($228.72) to €207.00 ($220.21) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($202.13) to €178.00 ($189.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($159.57) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

