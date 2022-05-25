Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS: GCTAF):

5/25/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/24/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/19/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.00 ($20.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.00 ($19.15) to €15.70 ($16.70). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($14.89) to €11.00 ($11.70).

4/22/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28).

4/21/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to €19.00 ($20.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.50 ($22.87) to €21.00 ($22.34).

4/4/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.50 ($19.68) to €18.00 ($19.15).

3/28/2022 – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €16.00 ($17.02) to €14.00 ($14.89).

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

