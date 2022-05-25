Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Up 15,766.7% in May

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, an increase of 15,766.7% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS GCTAY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 182,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,172. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAY)
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.