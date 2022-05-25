Sienna Senior Living Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIA. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price target for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.86.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$13.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$974.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$12.84 and a 1-year high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$174.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

