Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.86.

SIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$13.39 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$12.84 and a 1-year high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$974.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.78.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$174.18 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

