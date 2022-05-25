Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $24.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $24.20 million. Sientra reported sales of $20.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $95.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 million to $95.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $119.80 million, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $121.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative net margin of 71.61% and a negative return on equity of 498.54%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sientra by 414.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 253,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 204,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 441,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sientra by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 529,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

