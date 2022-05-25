Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SIEN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 498.54% and a negative net margin of 71.61%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 13.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 536,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sientra by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

