SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $9.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $662.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 50.13%. On average, analysts expect that SIGA Technologies will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 39.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

