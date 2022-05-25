Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Lithium Corporation is involved in producing battery-grade lithium. Sigma Lithium Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

SGML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:SGML opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $19.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 4.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

