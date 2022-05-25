Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Price Target Cut to €40.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Signify stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. Signify has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $64.52.
About Signify (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify (SFFYF)
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.