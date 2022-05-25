Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular and other rare and metabolic indications. The Company’s product candidate consist SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders; SLN360 for the cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases which are in clinical stage. Silence Therapeutics plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. Analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

