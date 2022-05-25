Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.
Shares of SIMO stock opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Motion Technology (Get Rating)
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.