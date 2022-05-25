Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIMO. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

