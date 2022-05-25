Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.0% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 636,531 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 449,414 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,360,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 952,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after purchasing an additional 170,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000.

About Silk Road Medical (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.