Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Down 81.8% in May

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the April 30th total of 61,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE SPGS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,326. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,875,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

