Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Up 6,900.0% in May

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 6,900.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SINGY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. 44,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,845. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

SINGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

