Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

TSLX stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.08.

TSLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after buying an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 244.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

