SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) will post $154.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.85 million and the highest is $156.00 million. SJW Group posted sales of $152.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $603.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $613.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $618.42 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $630.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

SJW opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.91. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 70.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SJW Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 214.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

