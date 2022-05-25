Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Skillsoft alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of SKIL opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. Skillsoft has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $176.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillsoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.