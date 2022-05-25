Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Skylight Health Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 6,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,011. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

