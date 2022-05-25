Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $84.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.