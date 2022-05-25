Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SKY. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of SKY opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

