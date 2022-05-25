SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 78.19% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $52,762.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $258,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,203 shares of company stock valued at $321,457.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

