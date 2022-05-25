SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $79.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $59.09 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 176,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

