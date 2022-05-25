Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a growth of 2,031.9% from the April 30th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Slam stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Slam has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in Slam by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 511,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

