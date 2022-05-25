SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 1,425.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SLCJY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. 10,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,349. SLC Agrícola has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.