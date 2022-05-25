SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Research analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SmartRent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
SMRT stock opened at 5.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 7.50. SmartRent has a fifty-two week low of 3.55 and a fifty-two week high of 15.14.
About SmartRent (Get Rating)
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
