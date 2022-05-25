Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.57. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $116,781.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 9,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

