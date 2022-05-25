Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 515.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. 28,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,015. Snam has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

