Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.
SNAP opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,483.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
