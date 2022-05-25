Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cowen to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. 6,765,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,072,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $868,532.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,495,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,627,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,513,582 shares of company stock worth $43,834,483 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

